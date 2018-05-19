RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man is hospitalized tonight after being shot as he drove along a freeway in Moreno Valley and the shooter is still on the loose.

As CBSLA’s Adrianna Weingold reports, the driver of the white Camry is expected to be OK. The CHP says he was probably caught up in a case of road rage.

The frightening moments for the driver of the Camry occurred on the onramp to the 215 when another drive pulled a gun and started shooting.

“That’s pretty sad that we live in a world where people have that much hatred in their hearts,” said a local resident.

The CHP said it started with some kind of incident at a gas station earlier in the night.

The driver of the Camry left the gas station and told the CHP he was then being tailgated by a gray Dodge Charger.

He pulled over to get away from the reckless driver. That’s when authorities say the driver of the Charger pulled a gun.

The driver of the Camry was shot once in his left side. He pulled off the freeway into a Target parking lot and called for help.

“I would be shocked. I would be terrified,” said another local resident.

The CHP says they don’t think the shooting is gang-related and they are still in the process of looking at security video from the gas station and other surrounding businesses to identify a shooter.

If you have any information about what happened the CHP wants to hear from you.