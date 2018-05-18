LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a retired nurse that rocked the affluent community of Rolling Hills Estates.

Cherie Townsend, 39, was arrested early Thursday in Victorville and is being held on $1 million bail. She is suspected of killing 66-year-old Susan Leeds of Rancho Palos Verdes during a robbery at the Promenade on the Peninsula on May 3. Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said her booking photo will not be released to preserve the integrity of any future photo identification lineup.

“This is a very active investigation and so we’re eliminating what we can say about the nature of all the evidence and we’re still asking any potential eye witnesses to share what they know,” McDonnell said.

Leeds was found with her throat cut and several stab wounds to the chest.

A man who had been called a person of interest was detained a day after Leeds was killed, but he was ultimately ruled out as a suspect in the murder. He was, however, arrested for an unrelated offense.

