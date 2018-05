STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Gladys!

Gladys was brought in by a Good Samaritan from the city of Eastvale and has been at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley since April 26.

She is a 10-year-old schnauzer mix.

To adopt Gladys, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A-143515.