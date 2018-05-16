IRVINE (CBSLA) — Tonight a family of four out for a walk were mowed down by a car. The mother of the family died in the hospital.

The family was walking on Ridgeline this evening when an SUV veered out of control, hitting the four pedestrians and then going over the side.

Two teens and two adults were taken to a local hospital.

The Orange County Fire Authority were on the scene for some time. They closed some of the roads and airlifted the father from the scene.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and was not arrested but was being questioned by the Irvine PD.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.