SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) – A large two-alarm fire broke out at a San Gabriel strip mall Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 6:19 a.m. at Valley Boulevard and New Avenue, according to Verdugo Fire Communications Center dispatchers. Plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen shooting hundreds of feet into the air.

There were no reported injuries, officials said.

Valley Boulevard was shut down in both directions between New and Prospect avenues, San Gabriel police said. All lanes of New Avenue were also shut down between Shorb Street and Valley Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blaze.

