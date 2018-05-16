CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found by a motorist Wednesday morning in the upscale neighborhood of Calabasas.

A passerby called police to report a man’s body lying in a drainage ditch at about 11:45 a.m. on the 1600 block of Las Virgenes Canyon Road, which connects the 101 Freeway to Malibu. The ditch is located right next to the Malibu Hindu Temple.

The man was found wearing nothing but his underwear.

“It’s hard to say whether or not he was dumped here or if the crime occurred here,” Lt. Scott Hoglund with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told CBS2 News.

“It caught me off guard, just took my breath away,” local Henry Jenkinson told CBS2. The road to his home was cordoned off by police Wednesday. “It’s pretty sad, like I just — I hope I don’t know the person,” said Jenkinson.

It is not clear how long the body had been in the ditch before it was called in to police.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500.