LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Transportation Commission today approved $703.6 million in SB-1 funding for LA Metro transportation projects in LA County.

Today’s funding announcement is in addition to a recent SB-1 award of $1.088 billion to LA Metro from the California Transportation Agency.

“Metro is now leading a transportation revolution in Los Angeles County thanks to our locally funded Measure M and R programs,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “Our programs depend on significant funding participation from both the state and federal governments. These SB-1 funds will help us leverage our local funding commitments to fully and quickly implement our region’s critically needed transportation improvements.”

SB-1 is the state’s gas tax and vehicle fee transportation funding program approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

LA Metro received 26 percent of total funding available available statewide.

LA Metro projects announced for SB-1 funding include $150 million for the Airport Metro Connector 96th Street Transit Station Project, $247 million for the Interstate 5 Golden State Chokepoint Relief Project, $22 million for the SR-57/60 Confluence: Chokepoint Relief Program, $128.6 million for America’s Global Freight Gateway: Southern California Rail Project, $32 million for the Interstate 605/State Route 91 Interchange Improvement: Gateway Cities Freight Crossroads Project and $44 million for the State Route 71 Freeway Conversion Project.

“The path to a more sustainable, resilient tomorrow runs through our investments in infrastructure today,” said Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti. “SB-1 is putting billions of dollars to work fixing our roads and creating more sustainable transportation options — giving Californians healthier air to breathe, less congestion and good-paying jobs that will stimulate economic growth across our state.”