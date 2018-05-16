MEAD VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two brothers have been formally identified as the victims of a deadly street racing crash in Mead Valley Tuesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victims, 6-year-old Dominick Gonzalez and 8-year-old Antonio Gonzalez of Perris, were sitting in the backseat of a Nissan Versa when a car driving on the wrong side of the road crashed into the victim’s vehicle head-on.

Officials say the two young victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. The boys’ older brother, Luis Gonzalez, was driving the car and sustained minor to moderate injuries. He had reportedly just picked his little brothers up from an after-school program.

Detectives say because of an odd crest in the street, Luis couldn’t see the two cars racing towards them until it was too late. Detectives believe all three were the innocent victims of a street race.

The street race, which happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the 21000 block of Oakwood Street near Old Elsinore Road, involved a blue Honda Accord and a black Nissan Altima.

The driver of the racing Honda sustained minor to moderate injuries from the crash and will be facing vehicular manslaughter charges.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the black Nissan Altima, who fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a 2005 model.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral costs for the two young brothers. For more information about the GoFundMe page, click here.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident is to call CHP at (951) 637-8000.