PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A boy has underwent surgery after being struck and severely injured in a chain-reaction hit-and-run crash while walking home from a Pacoima elementary school Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Montague Avenue, near Montague Charter Academy, a K-5 school.

According to Los Angeles police, a van headed north on Laurel Canyon rear-ended a 2006 Kia Spectra. The impact sent the Spectra sliding into a crosswalk, where it struck a man and a boy who were crossing Montague Avenue, headed north along Laurel Canyon.

The boy was rushed to Northridge Hospital with severe injuries, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not confirmed. The man was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No names were released.

It’s unclear if the victim was a student at Montague.

The van which caused the wreck fled the scene, police said. The van was described as an older-model Chevrolet van, possibly bluish-gray, with a blue strip around the midline. The driver was described as a white or Hispanic man with a full-faced beard.

Anyone with information on the crash should call detectives at 818-644-8035 or 818-644-8000.