CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A woman climbed a 30-foot tree in Canoga Park, where she spent the night, forcing Los Angeles firefighters and police to maintain an overnight vigil as they wait for her to come down.

An apparently homeless woman was first reported up the tree, which is in the 21800 block of West Lanark Street, at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say it’s not clear why she went up the tree and is refusing to come down. At one point, a McDonald’s Happy Meal was brought to her.

“We have provided coffee, we have provided Happy Meals in addition to talking to her, to try to encourage her to come down,” Los Angeles Fire spokesman Capt. Erik Scott said. “She has not utilized any of the food or resources that we have provided to her.”

The woman appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic when she went up into the tree. She spent the night wrapped in the blanket.

“She’s agitated, wants to be left alone, and uncooperative at this point,” Scott said.

A mental health team brought out overnight said the woman did not meet the criteria to be forcibly brought down out of the tree.

Los Angeles City Fire set up a ladder and an inflatable cushion if the woman decides to come down. Police officials said the woman is not technically breaking any laws and cannot be forced down from the tree.

