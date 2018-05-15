FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who tied up an employee during an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Fullerton Friday afternoon.

Fullerton police say officers responded to a possible robbery in progress in the 1800 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. after a witness called 911, stating that they saw a female employee of the business being forced to the back of the store.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already managed to flee the scene.

Following an initial investigation, officers learned the suspect went into the store armed with a handgun and tied up the female employee before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Fullerton police say the suspect then fled the location in a “fairly distinctive” mid to late 1980’s Oldsmobile 2-door coupe with white-wall tires. Authorities say the car fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black “trucker” style hat, a fake red beard and a blue flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fullerton police detectives at 714-738-6759 or 714-738-6776.