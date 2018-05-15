DEVELOPING: Deadly Explosion At OC Office Building
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who tied up an employee during an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Fullerton Friday afternoon.

Police Search For Armed Man Who Tied Up Female Worker While Robbing Fullerton Business

Armed Robbery Suspect Vehicle. Mid to late 1980’s Oldsmobile 2-Door Coupe. (Photo: Fullerton PD)

Fullerton police say officers responded to a possible robbery in progress in the 1800 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. after a witness called 911, stating that they saw a female employee of the business being forced to the back of the store.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already managed to flee the scene.

Armed Robbery Suspect (Photo: Fullerton PD)

Armed Robbery Suspect (Photo: Fullerton PD)

Following an initial investigation, officers learned the suspect went into the store armed with a handgun and tied up the female employee before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Fullerton police say the suspect then fled the location in a “fairly distinctive” mid to late 1980’s Oldsmobile 2-door coupe with white-wall tires. Authorities say the car fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black “trucker” style hat, a fake red beard and a blue flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fullerton police detectives at 714-738-6759 or 714-738-6776.

