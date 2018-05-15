SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to unconfirmed reports of reports of an armed man.

Santa Ana police confirmed that officers responded to the Orange County Global Medical Center, located at 1001 N Tustin Ave., at 8:15 a.m. due to a 911 call from inside the hospital regarding a possibly armed man.

“The caller indicated they had a gun, that’s all the information that was relayed,” Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin told reporters.

As of 10 a.m., police were searching every floor of the hospital.

Tustin Street was closed between 17th and 1st streets. The public was advised to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately confirmed.