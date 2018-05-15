LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the countdown on to the royal wedding, L.A. institutions are paying tribute to hometown girl Meghan Markle.

Markle, 33, is set to marry Prince Harry Saturday at Windsor Castle, and her hometown is particularly excited about this wedding.

L.A.’s famous Pink’s Hot Dogs named a hot dog in honor of the big day: The Royal Dog, featuring two hot dogs in one bun. It’s topped with mustard, cheese, onions, pickle relish, and “a spot” of Pink’s chili with two slices of bacon. Pink’s, which will be draped with a banner congratulation the soon-to-be-married couple, will serve The Royal Dog through May 19.

Hundreds of students at Immaculate Heart High School, where Markle graduated, also gathered this week to toast their soon-to-be-royal alumna with lemonade, tea and cookies.

Markle was best known for her role on the legal drama “Suits,” but grew up hanging out on the set of “Married With Children” as her father worked in the lighting department. She will be the first biracial woman – Markle’s mother is black, and her father is white – to marry into the British monarchy.