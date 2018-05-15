HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities said an intoxicated security guard for a 7-Eleven store in Hollywood shot another man following dispute early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. According to Los Angeles police, the two men got into an argument that became physical. The security guard then pulled out his gun and shot the man in the knee.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police that the security guard and the victim were drinking together prior to the shooting. The suspect later failed a breathalyzer test, police said.

He was taken into custody. His name and the charges he faces were not immediately released.