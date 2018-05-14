MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The hunt is on tonight for three violent men in Montebello. Police say they brutally attacked a store owner. It happened at the 2100 block of Whittier Boulevard near Wilcox.

As CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports, the attempted robbery and shooting happened at the Cigarettes For Less Tobacco Shop.

Montebello police detectives are looking at security video from the shop and shopping plaza to see if it can help identify the suspect.

Around 2 p.m. three men in their early 20s wearing dark clothing went into the shop to try and rob the owner. They ended up shooting the owner once in the torso and once in the leg before taking off.

Montebello police detectives say the owner of the store had a gun of his own and managed to shoot at the suspects. It’s not clear however if the suspects were hit.

Police believe they got into a light-colored sedan and got away westbound on Whittier Boulevard.

The shop owner was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The owner of the restaurant next door said he can’t believe how brazen the suspects were.

“They got some guts,” said Pat Minassian. “They got some guts to do something like this during the day. This didn’t happen at 12 in the morning. This is in daylight. The kids were out from the high school. The high school is right up the street.”

If you have any information about this attempted robbery and shooting, please call Montebello Police at (323) 887-1313.