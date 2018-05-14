LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Investigators may be on the hunt for a gunman after a car crashed down a cliff.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, a driver careened off of a road over a cliff.

Witnesses say that he was driving the truck and lost control and ended up in a ravine.

Crews worked to save the driver by performing CPR on him.

Fire crews were trying to make sure that the accident didn’t cause any flames. It is a very dangerous area for fires.

After he was taken to the hospital, witnesses say that they heard that the driver had been shot and that’s why he crashed.

Sheriffs are saying that they are investigating a shooting in the area, not a collision.

Neighbors suspect that it was a shooting and that it was a case of road rage.

“In the morning it gets compacted from three to two lanes,” said Raymond Wise. “You noticed a lot when people cut each other off. Trying to fly down here when [the speed limit] is 50 going 75.”

If you have any information about this accident, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department would like to hear from you at 800-950-2444.