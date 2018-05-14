BURBANK (CBSLA) — Need to get on a plane? For residents along Metrolink’s Antelope Valley line, all they’ll need now is a train, no automobile needed.

Metrolink is showing off its new Burbank Airport North train station, which officially opened to the public Monday. It is now one of two Metrolink stations next to the airport, the other known as the South train station on the Ventura Line.

The new North station is at Hollywood Way at San Fernando Boulevard. Passengers who arrive need to ride in free van shuttle to get to the passenger terminals at the airport.

“It is great, very handy, very close to home,” commuter Armando Casarez, who says it takes him 45 minutes to get to work in downtown Los Angeles. Casarez believes the proximity of the new Burbank Airport Metrolink station is going to be an instant improvement to his commute.

“It’s going to be faster. And more relaxing. I love it,” he said.

