TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A search is underway Sunday for a man suspected in an attempted sexual assault in Tustin, authorities said.

Police say the attack unfolded after the man came up behind a woman who was walking on Mitchell Avenue near Red Hill early Saturday.

That’s when authorities say the suspect grabbed the woman, dragged her to the sidewalk on tried to rip off her clothes.

The woman fought back until the man took off.

Police have not released a sketch of the suspect.