ENCINO (CBSLA) — Authorities say one man has been killed and a second was in serious condition Sunday after gunfire rang out in Encino.

Firefighters and police officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 4 a.m. in the 17800 block of Miranda Street.

When they arrived on scene, they located a 69-year-old man with three gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northridge Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

A second victim described as a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspects were last seen in a gold-colored Toyota Corolla traveling down White Oak.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unknown.

Police said there was a party underway at a residence near the scene prior to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.