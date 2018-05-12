RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A University of California, Riverside student has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman on campus last weekend.

The University of California Police Department (UCPD) reported Friday that 27-year-old Jinhong Duan was arrested at his Riverside home on felony counts of rape and false imprisonment.

On May 6 at about 3 p.m., the victim met up with Duan on campus. The two had arranged the meeting through a social media app, campus police said. Investigators described them as acquaintances.

The victim told investigators that Duan sexually assaulted her during that meeting, UCPD reported. The attack did not occur in dorm or any other type of campus housing, police told CBS2.

After investigating the victim’s report, Duan was arrested Wednesday. He is being held in the Riverside County Jail on $55,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the case should contact UCPD at 951-827-5222.