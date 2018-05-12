CLOVIS, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — A Central California police department is keeping a close eye on some new residents who are definitely a flight risk.

Police in the city of Clovis, just northeast of Fresno, have been using social media to post video of the progress of red-tailed hawk chicks in a nest on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower, a landmark since 1913.

In between posts about crime and community events such as the Clovis Rodeo, police videos have shown the chicks being fed by their parents, noted the darkening of the chicks’ original fluffy white coloring and their efforts to begin flapping their wings.

“There’s always that one sibling that’s up first and lets everyone know!” the Clovis Police Department wrote Saturday on Twitter. “Good morning from a top the @OldTownClovis water tower where the #RedTailedHawk babies are just waking up & stretching for the day! #babybirds.”

The department told viewers there’s no webcam to watch the nest. Instead, police are sharing videos from a camera they normally use to monitor Old Town.

In March, two bald eaglets were born 14 hours apart in a nest on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles County.

