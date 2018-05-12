KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people took to Koreatown Saturday to protest plans to build a temporary homeless shelter in the area.

Demonstrators rallied at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, just around the corner from proposed site of the emergency shelter.

The proposed shelter is part of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s $20 million plan to set up temporary emergency housing for the homeless in various parts of the city.

City Council President Herb Wesson says the Koreatown location was picked due to the high level of homeless in the area and would only operate for up to three years.

Protestors, however, are upset that the city decided to move ahead with plans for the shelter without holding any public hearings.

People in favor of the emergency shelter held a counter protest, saying that while mental health resources need to be added to the city’s plan, the proposal is a step in the right direction.