ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man overnight Friday on the front porch of a home in the San Bernardino County city of Ontario.

The shooting was reported at 12:03 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Carlton Street. Ontario police officers arrived to find the victim, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and victim knew each other and engaged in an argument prior to the shooting. The suspect then fled. There were people inside the home when the crime occurred.

“We do believe the victim was at this location, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Ontario police Sgt. Bill Russell told CBS2. “It appears at this point that the victim and the suspect did know each other. And at some point throughout the evening there was some kind of argument before the shots were fired.”

Along with the home where the man was found dead, the property also has some buildings behind it where people were also residing, police said. The victim is believed to have lived on the property as well.

There was no immediate suspect description or motive in the killing. Anyone with information should call police at 909-395-2777 or 909-986-6711.