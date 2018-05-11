PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — A suspected heroin delivery driver was arrested Thursday in Port Hueneme, police said.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, authorities had been investigating a heroin delivery service operating in Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and the Ojai Valley called “The Boys.”

Authorities say the delivery service received thousands of calls every month from people requesting to buy heroin.

After learning about the delivery service, detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspected driver of the service, 22-year-old Irvin Reveles of Port Hueneme.

The Ventura County Combined Agency Team arrested Reveles while he was walking to his car on May 10 at his home in the 600 block of Halyard. Reveles was reportedly found to be in possession of heroin when he was arrested.

Ventura County sheriff’s say additional heroin, as well as a large amount of drug proceeds and an imitation firearm, were found while searching the suspect’s home and cars. Nearly 1,000 doses of heroin were obtained during the search.

Reveles was booked into custody at the Ventura County Jail.

Authorities say detectives are continuing to investigate the individual who directed Reveles’ criminal activity.