MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBSLA) — Newly-released video shows a suspected drunk driver’s truck jumping a freeway median and slamming into two light poles, showering other cars with debris.

The crash happened May 4 on Milwaukee’s I-43 highway. Debris from the impact hit six other vehicles and forced the freeway to close. CBS58 reports that a piece of one of the light poles nearly pierced one car’s windshield, instead breaking off its side mirror.

The truck’s driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.