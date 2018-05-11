Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Freeway Crash, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBSLA) — Newly-released video shows a suspected drunk driver’s truck jumping a freeway median and slamming into two light poles, showering other cars with debris.

The crash happened May 4 on Milwaukee’s I-43 highway. Debris from the impact hit six other vehicles and forced the freeway to close. CBS58 reports that a piece of one of the light poles nearly pierced one car’s windshield, instead breaking off its side mirror.

The truck’s driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch