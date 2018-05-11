HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — While Rihanna was in New York, wowing the world with her gown at the Met Gala, someone broke into her Hollywood Hills home and reportedly spent the night.

Los Angeles police were called to the home Thursday morning after a report of an intruder and saw a 26-year-old man leaving the house, according to TMZ.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody and will be charged with burglary and possibly other crimes.

Celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area have been hit by burglars frequently over the past few years, but in those instances, the burglars typically break in, grab property and get out within minutes. Jaime Pressly, Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather and former Lakers coach Byron Scott were among the those whose homes were burglarized just last year.