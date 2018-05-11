LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Prince’s breathtaking home in the Bahamas is up for sale, and it has a purple driveway.

The estate on the shores of Turks and Caicos, valued at about $12 million, will be auctioned off in July.

The property – which appears to be nearly a private island — boasts 10,000 feet, six bedroom and six bathrooms with unimpeded ocean views. It has two private beaches, a 200-foot ocean side dock and tennis courts.

And because it belonged to Prince, it has a purple driveway that leads to the front door.

Prince died in 2016 without a will.