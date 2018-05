PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter on campus at Highland High School in Palmdale, officials said Friday.

Reports came in just before 7:30 a.m. from the campus at 39055 25th St West, sheriff’s officials said.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials.

No details were released.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.