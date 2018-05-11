ENCINO (CBSLA) – A man is expected to survive after his car was riddled with bullets while driving on the 405 Freeway in North Hills early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident began sometime before 1:30 a.m. when the driver and a passenger got into a dispute of some kind with a group of people in the area of Nordhoff Street and Orion Avenue.

The two got in their car and drove onto the 405 Freeway, but the other group also jumped in a vehicle and followed, CHP said.

At some point while on the 405 Freeway, the suspects opened fire on the car, hitting the driver in the ribs. He continued to drive several more miles, however, making his way onto the westbound 101 Freeway in Encino before stopping and calling 911 at Burbank Avenue and Balboa Boulevard, CHP said.

The driver was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to be okay, CHP reports. His passenger was not hurt.

The victim’s car had at least five bullet holes, CHP said.

No suspect information has been released. The circumstances that led up the shooting were not confirmed.