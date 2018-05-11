COMPTON (CBSLA) — Cash was found scattered on a Compton sidewalk, but one of the suspects that took the cash in an armed robbery out of Orange County remains at large.

A police pursuit that started in Anaheim at 5:18 a.m. ended in on 157th between Visalia and Haskins in Compton, where the suspects threw the money out of a window.

After three men were reported committing an armed robbery at a Walgreens on South State College in Anaheim, police spotted the suspects near Orangethorpe and State College, touching off a pursuit.

The suspects got onto the 91 Freeway, throwing money out of the car, and got off the freeway in Compton, where the pursuit ended. Two suspects were arrested at the car, and two others fled on foot.

One of the suspects who took off on foot was caught nearby, but one more suspect is still at large.

Officers who searched the car found money and a gun inside, police said.