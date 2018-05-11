SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A former top aide to Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer is in hot water this evening.

Mark Morrison is accused of urinating in public, specifically on some packages inside a storage room of a Rite Aid store..

And Santa Ana Police say the incident that occurred in May 2017 was caught on tape.

Spitzer told Lopez he was not willing to go on camera to discuss his former communications director. He was willing to say the Morrison had “problems” in the past. He also said he didn’t know anything about the arrest until now, ten months after the fact.

Spitzer said he was aware that Morrison, 56, had a drinking problem. Lopez was able to find independently that Morrison has a DUI on his record.

After a few brief moments, he’s seen urinating on some boxes.He stops when a store manager enters the room. He bolted out of the room in a hurry and left behind his county ID and some sunglasses.

Morrison stayed in his post until March 16 of this year.

Witnesses in the store told detectives they thought Morrison had been drinking although it was around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Charges were not filed against Morrison until nine months later, February 1st of this year.

“Peeing in public is a low priority case,” said Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department. “They eventually got to it.”

Spitzer and OC Legal Counsel Leon Page wanted to ask Morrison why he didn’t tell them about the incident first?

“He told us he had no recollection of this event,” says Orange County Counsel Leon Page. “That’s what he told us.”

Spitzer believe the story but suspended Morrison without pay.

Because Spitzer is running for OC D.A. — against the current district attorney Tony Rackauckas — the DA’s office, citing a conflict, turned the case over to the State Attorney General’s office.

The State Attorney said they would not be filing charges on May 7. They told the OC D.A.. case dismissed.

When Lopez asked why, he was told “we don’t discuss this case.”

When asked if Morrison would return to his job, Spitzer said, “No, and I already told him that.”