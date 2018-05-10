MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who punched an 88-year-old woman while mugging her outside a 99-Cents Only store in Montclair Wednesday afternoon.

Montclair police report that the attack, which was caught on grainy surveillance video, occurred at 1:18 p.m. in the parking lot of the store, located in the 5200 block of Moreno Street.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and her 72-year-old friend while they appeared to be loading a vehicle. He then proceeded to steal the 88-year-old woman’s purse, during which he punched her in the face, which sent her falling to the ground.

When the suspect tried to also steal the purse of the victim’s friend, she screamed for help, which prompted him to let go of it and run away. He fled in a silver four-door car, police said.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim unconscious on the ground. When she regained consciousness, she had no memory of the robbery, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man with a thin build. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Montclair police at 909-621-4771.