LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a transient who authorities say is passing out child pornography he downloaded from the Internet.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Human Trafficking bureau is asking for the public’s help to find 49-year-old Paul Erwin Black, Jr. Detectives say a warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with downloading and distributing images of child pornography.

Black is described as a transient white man, 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, with short, blond hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the West Covina and La Puente areas.

Anyone with information about his location can call Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy French at (323) 526-5156.