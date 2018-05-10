HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Millennium Falcon has landed in Hollywood in time for the premiere of “Solo,” a Star Wars film focusing on the early life of Han Solo.

The Falcon wasn’t alone spending the night on Hollywood Boulevard. The Thursday night premiere of the film prompted nearly two dozen fans to camp out for the best seats.

Star Wars fans are camped out for tonight’s premiere of “Solo.” Hollywood Blvd is shut down from Highland to Orange for the star-studded event. Movie premieres at El Capitan, TCL Chinese, and the Dolby starting at 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4cN86QFvrI — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) May 10, 2018

“We want to meet the stars, you know, front row, so that’s what it takes,” fan Luis Kezzer said. “You have to be here 17, 18 hours, just to be in the front row. But it’s worth it, it’s worth it.”

The latest installment of the “Star Wars” saga stars Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Jon Favreau. The galaxy-sized premiere is being held in three theaters – the El Capitan, the TCL Chinese and the Dolby.

Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive will be closed in both directions through 10 a.m. Friday for the premiere.