NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — Several people have been taken into custody Thursday during a dawn raid in North Hills.

The FBI, the LAPD’s gang unit and other agencies conducted the raid at about 5 a.m. in the area of Nordhoff and Sepulveda Boulevard. Several tactical vehicles were spotted rolling through the neighborhood.

hummer north hills FBI, LAPD Raid North Hills Home

(credit: CBS)

Flash bangs were fired just before the search and arrest warrants were executed, frightening some neighbors, who called 911 to report a shooting.

Several people have been arrested. Officials on the scene say the tactical part of the raid is over, but officers are still searching the residence.

They were tight-lipped as to the reason for the raid.

