DEVELOPING: Trump Announces Kim Jong Summit | Freed Prisoners 'Very, Very Happy' | Strong Ties To SoCal | Photo Gallery

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old Compton man was arrested Wednesday night in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s son.

Just before 9 p.m., Michael Cummings shot and killed 53-year-old Roger Lee Scott following an argument at a home they share in the 15800 block of Visalia Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to the sheriff’s department, the two men had a brief argument, following which they were separated to different bedrooms. Cummings then got a gun, went into Scott’s bedroom, and shot him once in the chest, LASD said. He then called 911 and confessed to dispatchers that he had shot his girlfriend’s son.

Scott was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

Cummings was booked on murder charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch