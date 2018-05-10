CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A young driver who went on a road rampage intentionally struck multiple vehicles in Camarillo after an argument with his parents, injuring a California Highway Patrol officer in the process, police said Thursday.

Police reported a driver might have purposelessly rammed into cars on the southbound lanes of the Hollywood Freeway shortly before 7 p.m.

They later learned the vehicle in question was being driven by 18-year-old Carlos Lozano of Camarillo, who had reportedly been having argument with his mother. Lozano reportedly struck two parked vehicles at an apartment complex intentionally on the 700 block of Paseo Camarillo before leaving in his mother’s car.

While Lozano’s parents were exchanging insurance information, he reportedly came back to the complex and tried to run over his mother and father, who luckily managed to dive out of the way.

Lozano ended up hitting another parked car and crashed into a pillar in the carport, severely damaging it.

Lozano then took off and drove into yet another car near the 101 Fwy. at Pleasant Valley.

Once on the freeway, he crashed into the side of a CHP Crown Victoria stopped at the truck scales at Conejo Grade, where an officer was assisting a stranded motorist. The disabled car was also hit. Both the officer and the motorist were injured.

The commander of the CHP officer struck this evening is reporting the officer will be “treated and released” from a local hospital’s emergency department.” Major traffic delays, US 101, S/B, south of Camarillo Springs Road. Consider using SR 34 (Somis Road) north to SR 118, E/B pic.twitter.com/5441opIwH7 — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) May 11, 2018

The officer suffered moderate injuries and was being “treated and released” at a local hospital.

CHP said the suspect was taken into custody by Ventura Sheriff’s deputies further down the freeway.

The driver will be charged with at least six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as CHP believes the collisions were intentional.