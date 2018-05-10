INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third victim was injured in a fiery two-vehicle collision in Inglewood Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at Crenshaw Boulevard and 108th Street at 9:23 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find one of the cars fully involved in flames and one person trapped inside. Two people were pronounced dead on scene, the fire department said. One person was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Crenshaw Boulevard was closed at 108th Street. The closure was expected to last through at least 2:30 p.m. Inglewood police were asking the public to avoid the area.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.