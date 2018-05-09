LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The body of a 31-year-old man missing for seven months was found buried on a property in Long Beach where he had last been seen, police reported Wednesday.

Long Beach police reported that remains discovered buried on the property of a home in the 500 block of West 8th Street have been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Zach Kennedy.

Kennedy was last seen on Oct. 22, 2017 at the home outside of which his remains were found, police said.

Detectives unearthed Kenney’s remains on May 3 after obtaining a search warrant to excavate on the property. There was no word on what prompted them to search it.

Kennedy’s father, Jeff Kennedy, told the Long Beach Press-Telegram that his son was friends with the man who lived there, and Zach had visited him on the day he was last seen.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. No arrests have been made, police said. It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-570-7244.