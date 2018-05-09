LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you were hoping for some authentic New York pizza to be flown in for lunch Wednesday, you may need to start considering other options.

JetBlue Airways announced Wednesday the new “Pie in the Sky” program that was set to deliver pizza to Los Angeles residents for three days in May has been cancelled for at least one day.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, today’s LAX pizza party has been cancelled.” according to a JetBlue statement. “The JetBlue Team is working to get everything up and running. As soon as we get updated information pertaining to this event, we will let you know.”

No reason was given for the cancellation, but a post on JetBlue’s Twitter page indicated orders will be taken again starting at midnight Thursday.

A pizza party at LAX Terminal 5 was initially scheduled to celebrate the start of the service, but it’s unclear whether that will take place.

Last week, JetBlue said it would be delivering 350 pizzas a day starting at midnight Pacific Standard Time each day.

Anyone wanting to get in on the party can plug in their zip code on the JetBlue website to check if they’re in the delivery zone.

Cheese is going for $12, while pepperoni will cost $15.

