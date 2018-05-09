LEBEC (CBSLA) — The Grapevine is on track to reopen on time after two big rigs and 11 other vehicles became involved in a fiery crash overnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the two big rigs became fully engulfed in flames and were completely destroyed in a 9 p.m. crash that also involved 11 passenger vehicles at the east runaway truck ramp, just past Lebec. The flames briefly sparked brush along the nearby hillsides.

Miraculously, the only injuries reported from the massive smash-up were minor.

Crews worked all night to get vehicles towed away from the scene and debris and glass cleaned up from lanes.

Only one northbound lane was open most of the morning, but CHP says they are on track to reopen the freeway at 7 a.m.