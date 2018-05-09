GLENDORA (CBSLA) — A father of two was fatally struck by a car on the 10 Freeway almost two years ago.

That driver was never caught.

CBS2’s Rachel Kim spoke to the man’s mother Wednesday night, and she still has hope her son’s killer will be found and brought to justice.

A reward is being offered — $10,000 — hoping that it will lead to information that would lead to the killer.

Sandra Sanchez told Kim that she can’t give up hope. She and her son’s two children need to keep her son and their father’s legacy alive. They also need peace.

The victim, then 36-year-old Dwayne Armenta, was killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2016.

It happened near the Kellogg Drive off-ramp in Pomona.

He was hit crossing the east bound lanes. He was trying to reach a service station after his vehicle ran out of gas.

His family said he waited for more than an hour for a tow truck before stepping out of his car.

The CHP said the driver that hit Armenta did not stop to render aid. All they know is he was hit by someone driving a dark sedan.

Investigators believe a reward will help lead to the killer. LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis is asking the board to approve the $10,000 reward.

Armenta’s mother said her heart is still broken.

“I miss him dearly,” says Sanchez. “It’s been very hard. But I’ve been really trying, trying my best, to get it out there, there’s somebody out there who knows what happened or they know this person or persons that were involved in his death. So I’m just hoping to get justice for my son. But time is just going by and by, but I’m not giving up, I’m not giving up.”

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call CHP, the Baldwin Park division.