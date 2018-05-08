CBS News — May the 4th has been dubbed “Star Wars Day” because the date echoes the iconic line from the film, “May the force be with you.” Every year it’s a perfect day for “Star Wars” fans to celebrate the movie with Star Wars-themed events and social media posts.

And for two “Star Wars” fans from Utah, May 4 was also the perfect day to have their twins. In fact, they decided to name the babies with a nod to Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia were born to Kendall and Ross Robbins, who actually chose to induce labor on May 4. The twins were born just after noon at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Within hours of their birth, they had already watched a “Star Wars” film.

Their parents came to the hospital prepared with “Star Wars” DVDs, because they knew it was likely their twins would arrive on “Star Wars Day.”

“When we found out we were having a boy and a girl, we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia. At least for their middle names,” new mom Kendall Robbins told KSTU.

“As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was ‘all right, if they are born on May the 4th, that’s happening,'” the twins’ dad said. Rowan Luke and Kai Leia even have a “Star Wars” themed nursery waiting for them at home. May the force be with you, Rowan Luke and Kai Leia — or should we say “May the 4th be with you!”

