WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Police are looking for four men caught on camera stealing a gaming machine from a Westminster restaurant.

The brazen burglary happened on Monday night at around 9:45 p.m. at Little Saigon Plaza in the 9800 block of Bolsa Avenue.

Police say the thieves came to the café specifically for a popular gaming machine called “Fishes.”

Security footage shows the suspects rushing into the café, which was open at the time, wearing hoods. They then can be seen rolling the machine out of the restaurant.

It is unclear how much money was inside the machine.