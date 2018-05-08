LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thanks in part to low airfares, Los Angeles set a tourism record in 2017.

According to the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, a record-setting 48.5 million people visited Los Angeles County, spending an all-time high of $22.7 billion. That generated nearly $35 billion in total economic impact, according to L.A. Tourism.

Of those visitors, 41.2 million were domestic travelers and 7.3 million came from overseas, mainly from China and South Korea.

L.A. Tourism says the industry supports more than 520,000 jobs in the county’s leisure and hospitality sector, which employs one in every 8.5 workers.