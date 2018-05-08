LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) — A horse was electrocuted after walking through electrified water in Lake View Terrace.

A father and his 13-year-old son were horseback riding in the 10900 block of Foothill Boulevard, near Hansen Dam Park, at about 7:30 p.m., near the site of a transformer fire, despite warnings from firefighters to move away, Los Angeles Fire dispatcher Margaret Stewart said.

The horse the boy was riding walked into the electrified water and was killed. The boy did not appear to be seriously injured.

The boy’s father and his horse were also not hurt.

The fire had caused a power outage to about 1,000 Department of Water & Power customers. It’s cause is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)