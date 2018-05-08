LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An early morning earthquake jolted a wide swath of Southern California awake Tuesday.

The quake, which struck about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio at about 4:49 a.m., was downgraded to magnitude-4.5. It was initially reported to have a preliminary magnitude of 4.6.

The temblor was felt as far west as the San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, as far south as Tijuana, and near Barstow to the north. Residents in the Inland Empire reported feeling it strongly in cities like Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga and Temecula.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, that initial quake was followed about two minutes later by two more measuring in at 2.2 and 3.2.