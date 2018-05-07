Filed Under:Burbank, Water Main Break

BURBANK (CBSLA) — There’s a big hole in a downtown Burbank intersection after a water main break flooded the area.

Crews from Burbank’s water company worked Monday to repair a water main break that flooded the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and First Street Sunday night.

The flooding was first observed by police officers at about 8 p.m., Sgt. Chris Canales said. The officers shut down the intersection and notified the city’s water company and Public Works.

The flood of water appeared to damage the concrete and pavement before it could be shut off.

Some lanes of traffic were closed due to the large hole in the intersection and delays are expected.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch