(CNN) — President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether the US will pull out of the Iran nuclear accord at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, he wrote in a tweet.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House,” he wrote Monday afternoon.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Trump is weighing whether to continue waiving sanctions on the energy and banking sector that were lifted as part of the 2015 agreement.

European allies — including the United Kingdom, France and Germany — have encouraged Trump to remain part of the deal while acknowledging the agreement’s flaws. They have worked to develop an ancillary agreement that addresses Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for terrorism.

