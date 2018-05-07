BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBSLA) — Police in Michigan have a tongue-in-cheek message for the community: “Watch out for the popo”.

The Bath Township Police Department near Lansing posted a photo of its brand new SUV that features the words “POPO” – street slang for police – on its doors.

“So as some of you may have noticed, our page has been pretty helpful in connecting us with our community. We’ve found though, that we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update our patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths,” says the post caption.

The message was followed by the hashtags “#HowDoYouDoFellowKids #HopingForAGoodTrialRun #HopingForMoreWavingWithAllFiveFingers”.

Reaction to the photo was mixed, with some responders applauding the apparent community outreach and others saying the move was “racist” in light of controversy over recent police shootings.

Turns out after posting the photo, the department announced the vehicle was all a prank: “It’s also not real! Just a joke. Our police vehicles still say “Police”!!”